The first day of August started out with Bible study, Liane Smith on the baby grand piano, bingo, devotions, a worship service, Bible trivia and hat dress-up. On Wednesday, residents baked poppy seed muffins, enjoyed treats in the courtyard, ate Uncle Bob’s ice cream and played games. On Thursday, Angela Roberts from the library came in to start up a Share Your Story initiative. Residents talked about first dates and how they met their spouses. Also, residents took a trip to Washington to explore some of the many parks from the soccer fields to the water features at Harry LaHood Park. They appreciated how well kept each park was. On Friday, residents worked on the arrangement of fresh flowers, enjoyed the weather outside, listened to stories, listened to organ music, ate popcorn and hit around a balloon.