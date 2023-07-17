This past week at the AC Home started off July 10 with men’s coffee hour, Liane Smith played the baby grand piano, bingo and a few rounds of rummy cube. On July 11, there was a church service, Bible trivia, bingo and an evening summer concert with pies made by volunteers and music by the Gospel Band Amant Deus. Volunteers had pies that included raisin, peach, blueberry, pecan and toll house. On Wednesday after devotions and exercises, residents had indoor treats in the form of Texas sheet cake. On Thursday, there was upstairs piano music, a visit from some wonderful furry friends, more bingo along with cookies and stories. On Friday, the men’s coffee group went for lunch out at the Steffen’s cabin and enjoyed German potatoes, salad, watermelon, barbecue pork chops and peach or raspberry pie followed by a trip to see The Wall that Heals. In the afternoon, there was a visit from Kim and her dog Ozzy. The week wrapped up with some table games as well as an appearance by the Congerville AC Church Faith Singers.