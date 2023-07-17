This past week at the AC Home started off July 10 with men’s coffee hour, Liane Smith played the baby grand piano, bingo and a few rounds of rummy cube. On July 11, there was a church service, Bible trivia, bingo and an evening summer concert with pies made by volunteers and music by the Gospel Band Amant Deus. Volunteers had pies that included raisin, peach, blueberry, pecan and toll house. On Wednesday after devotions and exercises, residents had indoor treats in the form of Texas sheet cake. On Thursday, there was upstairs piano music, a visit from some wonderful furry friends, more bingo along with cookies and stories. On Friday, the men’s coffee group went for lunch out at the Steffen’s cabin and enjoyed German potatoes, salad, watermelon, barbecue pork chops and peach or raspberry pie followed by a trip to see The Wall that Heals. In the afternoon, there was a visit from Kim and her dog Ozzy. The week wrapped up with some table games as well as an appearance by the Congerville AC Church Faith Singers.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Ingredients
1 (3 1/2) pound chicken, cut into 8 pieces
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon white pepper
¼ teaspoon dried rosemary
¼ teaspoon ground thyme
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon dried sage
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 cups buttermilk
Seasoned Flour:
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon white pepper
½ teaspoon onion powder
2 ½ quarts peanut oil for frying
Directions
Toss chicken pieces, black pepper, salt, paprika, white pepper, rosemary, thyme, oregano, sage and cayenne together in a large bowl. Stir in buttermilk until chicken is evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for six hours. Combine flour, salt, paprika, cayenne, garlic powder, white pepper and onion powder in a large shallow dish. Remove chicken from buttermilk and dredge each piece in seasoned flour. Shake off any excess and transfer to a plate. Heat peanut oil in a large Dutch oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Add chicken pieces to the hot oil and fry for 10 minutes. Turn chicken pieces and fry for another 10 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees. Transfer fried chicken to a cooling rack set over a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Let sit for 10 minutes then serve.