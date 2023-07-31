APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME OF EUREKA

This past week at the AC Home kicked off on July 24, as the men visited during coffee hour, residents played bingo, some played scrabble and before it got too hot, they relaxed in the courtyards. On July 25, residents took part in a worship service, competed in Bible trivia, played some games and enjoyed the musical talents of The Lesters along treats courtesy of Caleri’s. On Wednesday, residents baked muffins, reminisced, shared stories and relaxed inside away from the heat. On Thursday, residents embarked on an early morning shopping trip and drive to the county 4-H fair, shucked sweet corn, snapped garden beans and played bingo. On Friday, residents relaxed with some organ music, played games and enjoyed some fresh popped popcorn inside.