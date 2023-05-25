This week at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka residents and staff eased into a week of games, snacks, music and more. Monday included a Bible Study, trivia, a look into the history of American horses along with a spelling bee. After the morning worship service on Tuesday, a short trip to the Et Cetera Shop and the Store Next Door followed by a few games of bingo and a fish fry. Wednesday was a day for cooking, trivia, charades, scrabble and some sensory fun in the sun. Thursday was a morning in the courtyard, a birthday party, games, cookies and stories. Friday was a 1950s dress-up day and special diner meal for lunch, a sing-along, Bible reading and a bit more bingo. Also thrown in were exercises, devotions, gardening, reminisce, flower arranging and more to round out the week.