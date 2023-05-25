This week at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka residents and staff eased into a week of games, snacks, music and more. Monday included a Bible Study, trivia, a look into the history of American horses along with a spelling bee. After the morning worship service on Tuesday, a short trip to the Et Cetera Shop and the Store Next Door followed by a few games of bingo and a fish fry. Wednesday was a day for cooking, trivia, charades, scrabble and some sensory fun in the sun. Thursday was a morning in the courtyard, a birthday party, games, cookies and stories. Friday was a 1950s dress-up day and special diner meal for lunch, a sing-along, Bible reading and a bit more bingo. Also thrown in were exercises, devotions, gardening, reminisce, flower arranging and more to round out the week.
Lasagna Alfredo
Ingredients
1 (16 ounce) package lasagna noodles
1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach
3 cooked, boneless chicken breast halves, diced
2 (16 ounce) jars Alfredo-style pasta sauce
4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
2 pints ricotta cheese
salt and ground black pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius).
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente then drain. Cook spinach according to package directions and drain.
In a medium bowl, combine chicken and one jar of Alfredo sauce, stir together. In a separate bowl, combine ricotta and drained, cooked spinach, and stir.
In a 9 x 13 baking dish, place one layer of lasagna noodles, edges overlapping. Pour chicken and Alfredo sauce mixture over noodle layer and spread evenly. Sprinkle 1 cup of shredded mozzarella over chicken mixture. Top with another layer of noodles. Spread spinach mixture evenly over noodles. Pour 1/2 of remaining jar of Alfredo sauce over spinach mixture, spread evenly. Sprinkle another cup of mozzarella over sauce, lay on the final noodle layer and top with remaining 1/2 jar of Alfredo sauce, 2 cups of mozzarella, and salt and pepper to taste.
Bake 50 to 60 minutes, until top is brown and bubbly.