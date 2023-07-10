This past week at the Apostolic Christian Home started off with a few relaxing games of Rummy Cube. On July 3, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Amber Edwards and her mother brought in artificial flowers and helped the residents to make beautiful floral displays for their rooms. The evening wrapped up with a bit of holiday trivia. On Independence Day, residents enjoyed the town parade from the front parking lot and a couple even rode on the Home’s float as part of it. In the afternoon, residents were tested on Bible knowledge with some trivia, played bingo and baked strawberry muffins. On Wednesday, residents learned about the holiday celebration in Washington D.C., and also watched highlights of the show along with a sing-a-long. On Thursday, which was also National Fried Chicken Day, everyone enjoyed some chicken from the local Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) along with potato salad, watermelon and ice cream. In the afternoon, Kayla Metzger and her children brought their four-week-old puppies and five-day old twin baby goats for some cuddle time. That evening concluded with cookies and stories. On Friday, the morning was filled with organ music, while the afternoon consisted of popcorn and stories in the courtyard.