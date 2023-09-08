On Sept. 4, residents observed Labor Day with a what’s my job guessing game and also looked at how the work place has changed over the decades. On Sept. 5, residents attended a worship service, had Bible trivia and played bingo. On Wednesday, games took place in the morning and in the afternoon the Peoria Area Senior Citizen Band came and performed. On Thursday, the Eureka Public Library hosted a share your story event. Residents also made yarn apple crafts, played bingo and enjoyed cookies and stories. On Friday, the Cooking Club made apple crisp, while Kayla Metzger and her family brought in young goats for the residents to cuddle. In the evening, an Experience Eureka was held and pulled pork sliders and chips were provided along with live music performed by the volunteers provided live music on the baby grand piano.