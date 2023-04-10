EUREKA- The Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene invites the community to join their morning worship on April 23 at 10 a.m., as the group, Adams Voice, shares their ministry. The church is located at 1601 S. Main St. A freewill offering will be received during the service. Adams Voice has been able to communicate God's love through song across the country for over 28 years. The focus of their ministry is to attest to the power of God through worship. Woven into their repertoire of the familiar are original songs that resonate with scripture and written from personal testimony inspired by real-life situations. Their music spans a wide range of styles, as they endeavor to reach all age groups. The younger generation will be attracted by their youthful vitality but at the same time, one will clearly see the core of their musical message emulating a much older generation of Christians who have distinctively molded their lives. God is still in control and changing lives is the recurring theme throughout their music. Nashville Christian Recording Artists, Adams Voice consists of husband-and-wife team David and Charlene Adams along with their four children, Emma, 18, Johnny, 16, Anna, 16, and Luke, 13.