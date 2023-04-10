EUREKA — Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene invites the community to join morning worship at 10 a.m. April 23 as the group Adams Voice shares their ministry. The church is located at 1601 S. Main in Eureka. A freewill offering will be received that morning.

Adams Voice has been able to communicate God's love through song across the United States for over 28 years. The focus of their ministry is to attest to the power of God through worship. Woven into their repertoire of the familiar, are original songs resonating with scripture, written from personal testimony inspired by real-life situations.

Their music spans a wide range of styles, as they endeavor to reach all age groups. The younger generation will be attracted by their youthful vitality but at the same time, you will clearly see the core of their musical message emulating a much older generation of Christians who have distinctively molded their lives. God is still in control and changing lives is the recurring theme throughout their music.

Nashville Christian Recording Artists, Adams Voice consists of husband-and-wife team David and Charlene Adams and their four children, Emma, 18, Johnny, 16, Anna, 16, and Luke, 13.

Adams Voice has released eight albums and a book by Charlene Adams called Brazen Bravery. They have been honored to be featured vocalists at the Church of the Nazarene General Assemblies and Conferences, as well as on Bill Gaither’s Homecoming Tour and a John Hagee’s Christian’s United for Israel Event. They have also made appearances on Gaither Homecoming videos as well as performed the National Anthem at NFL, NBA, and Major League Baseball games. Everyone is welcome to attend.