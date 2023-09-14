EUREKA — Kay Sears is selling some of her art collection.

"I'm downsizing," said the 93-year-old who is still creating and teaching art, nearly 60 years after she founded the Eureka High School art program, the first art program at a Woodford County school.

Sears may be downsizing, but she isn't slowing down.

She's done four new paintings that have gone to family members in the past year.

Her current students are great-grandchildren Omari and Jace Whitney, ages 12 and 11, who are being home-schooled. Sears has six grandchildren and a dozen great-grandchildren.

On Saturday, Sears' former students, friends and the community will have the opportunity to purchase her paintings, prints, pottery and Fraktur folk art, a form of art originally created by the Pennsylvania Dutch.

Some of the paintings for sale will be from an iconic series of paintings Sears did of one-room schoolhouses in Woodford County. Some works by Sears' former students also will be for sale.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eureka College Cerf Center during the Eureka High School alumni luncheon.

Proceeds will go to the Unit 140 Educational Foundation and Heart House, a shelter in Eureka that provides services for women and children.

Sears began teaching art and developed the art program at Eureka High School in 1965, and she stayed at the school until 1990. The art program typically sees involvement from a quarter of Eureka's approximately 500 students each school year.

Chris Wells has been the art teacher at the high school since 1996. He's only the third art teacher at Eureka, having succeeded Sears' replacement, Marylee Moore, who taught from 1990 to 1996.

"The art program was well established when I got to Eureka," Wells said. "You have to remember that when Kay started the art program at Eureka, it had stiff competition from the other elective classes.

"At the time, three foreign languages were taught at Eureka — German, French and Spanish. And, of course, there were many agriculture classes, as there still are today."

Art has been taught at Eureka for many years in a converted home economics classroom.

"The word 'Food' was on the door of the room until last year," Wells said.

In 2010, Wells began the Kay Sears Award, an honor that goes to the school's top artist.

"It's an appropriately named award," Wells said. "Kay is a fantastic artist."

Four of Sears' former Eureka students have called her an inspiration in their personal and professional lives.

Her influence stretches all the way to Hawaii. That's where 1968 Eureka grad Georgia Crawley lives.

"When I think of Mrs. Sears, 'encourager' comes to mind," Crawley said. "She helped me believe that I could be an artist."

Art continues to play a major role in Crawley's life long after she left high school, she said.

"Mrs. Sears inspired me to become an art teacher, a profession I worked in for a number of years," Crawley said. "Then I became a freelance illustrator, working from my home studio while raising my children.

"Because of my love of dogs, I've specialized in canine art and portraits through the years.

"Art will always be a part of me and Mrs. Sears was the 'encourager.'"

Crawley took art classes all four years she was an Eureka, "and I was very happy for the opportunity."

Bill Troyer said Sears was one of his favorite teachers at Eureka.

"She had a huge impact on me," said Troyer, who graduated from Eureka in 1979 after taking art classes with Sears all four years he was at the high school.

"I remember Kay saying something that I have repeated to my students some 40 years later: 'You have to learn to see.' It's so true," Troyer said.

Troyer is teaching three horticulture classes at Illinois State University this fall in addition to being a landscape and graphic designer.

He said Sears impacted his personal life, specifically the way he sees the world, "and the basic art principles she taught me I use in my work as a landscape and graphic designer. Those principles became the foundation for using art in my life's work.

"It's such a blessing to be able to talk to with her today and thank her for the impact she has made on me and so many lives."

Sharon Somers of Hopewell said a section on commercial art in Sears' Art 1 class in 1967, Somers' senior year at Eureka, changed her life.

"We had to make up the name of a company, and do a logo and advertising campaign. My company was the Triangle Fruit Company," she said. "Years later, after having a family and returning to school in 1979, I went into commercial art and had a good career. I still paint and occasionally sell my work."

Jeanne Kaufman of Tremont, a 1966 Eureka grad, took only a couple art classes with Sears because the art program at the high school had just started.

She said, "Kay was a delightful teacher. She inspired us to plunge in and wouldn't put up with goofing off."

Kaufman has plunged into art since leaving high school.

"I've sold some of my work, but I usually let my kids and grandkids have whatever they want," she said.

Sears, who lives in Eureka, was a full-time wife and mother before going to back to school in her 30s for undergraduate and graduate studies. She earned a bachelor's degree in education with a focus on the humanities from Eureka College in 1963.

She was married to Duane Sears for 68 years before he passed away in 2014. They had three children. One is deceased.

Duane Sears was a guidance counselor at Eureka High School. At one time, Kay and Duane Sears both worked at the high school and their three children were at the high school and Eureka Middle School.