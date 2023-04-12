Name: Deborah Hitchins

Occupation: Third grade teacher, Davenport Elementary School

Residence: Eureka

1. What year did you start teaching and why did you get into education?I started teaching in 1984, right after I graduated from Northern Illinois University. I started as a substitute P.E. teacher at Davenport.

After that, I was hired as a full-time fourth grade teacher in Goodfield Elementary. So that began my full time career at District 140.

At a young age, I always loved school. I saw so many benefits from learning every day, and thought that I wanted to be part of that in the lives of other children. I babysat a lot and just loved spending time with children of all ages. It was a perfect fit for me.

2. How has teaching methods changed since you started teaching?Teaching methods sort of come and go in education, in my opinion. I have been teaching for 37 years and have seen curriculum and methods come and go. They have even cycled back again but are just called something slightly different. I think that positive interactions with the students are timeless and always the way to go. The current trend seems to be in the category of allowing the students to use a variety of problem solving skills in their academics. It also involves explaining how they came up with the solution.

3. This is your last year teaching. What are some of your greatest memories?As this is my last year of teaching, I can honestly say that there are so many wonderful memories. We live in such a wonderful community of supportive parents and great children. I have worked with some of the most amazing coworkers also. The We Love America program has created so many precious memories for me. It has been priceless to be able to work in a school where my children attend as well as my grandchildren. Watching them all grow as students has been a treasure.

4. What are your hobbies or interests?My hobbies and interests consist of spending time with my immediate and extended family, celebrating birthdays and holidays.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?My hobbies and interests consist of spending time with my immediate and extended family, celebrating birthdays and holidays.

We also enjoy camping and exploring new places. I very much enjoy anything that has to do with singing, especially Christian music.