WASHBURN — MSW Projects (Marshall, Stark, & Woodford County) delivers meals to residents of Washburn, Roanoke, Benson and Metamora through its senior nutrition program.
If you or someone you know lives in the city limits of those communities and is in need of meals, call 309-364-2287 for more information. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, May 8: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, applesauce, bread.
Tuesday, May 9: Tater tot casserole, mixed veggies, tropical fruit, bread.
Wednesday, May 10: Ham, au gratin potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower salad, bread.
Thursday, May 11: BBQ chicken breast, baked beans, Asian slaw, mixed fruit, bread.
Friday, May 12: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, applesauce, crackers.