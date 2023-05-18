WASHBURN — MSW Projects (Marshall, Stark, & Woodford County) delivers meals to residents of Washburn, Roanoke, Benson and Metamora through its senior nutrition program.
If you or someone you know lives in the city limits of those communities and is in need of meals, call 309-364-2287 for more information. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, May 22: Sausage patty and sausage gravy, potato patty, tomato juice, pineapple and oranges, biscuit.
Tuesday, May 23: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, applesauce, bread.
Wednesday, May 24: Spaghetti with meat sauce, romaine lettuce, carrots, pears, garlic bread.
Thursday, May 25: Fish filet, creamed peas, pickled beets, mixed fruit, bread.
Friday, May 26: Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, tropical fruit.