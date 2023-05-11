WASHBURN — MSW Projects (Marshall, Stark, & Woodford County) delivers meals to residents of Washburn, Roanoke, Benson and Metamora through its senior nutrition program.
If you or someone you know lives in the city limits of those communities and is in need of meals, call 309-364-2287 for more information. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, May 15: Meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, bread.
Tuesday, May 16: Chicken a la king, peas, coleslaw, apricots, biscuit.
Wednesday, May 17: Taco salad with refried beans, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla chips, pineapple.
Thursday, May 18: Chicken patty on bun, potato salad, pickled beets, peaches.
Friday, May 19: Pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, applesauce, bread.