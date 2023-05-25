WASHBURN — MSW Projects (Marshall, Stark, & Woodford County) delivers meals to residents of Washburn, Roanoke, Benson and Metamora through its senior nutrition program.
If you or someone you know lives in the city limits of those communities and is in need of meals, call 309-364-2287 for more information. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday.
Here's the latest available menu:
Friday, May 26: Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, tropical fruit.
Monday, May 29: Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 30: BBQ pork riblet, cheesy potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricots.
Wednesday, May 31: Lasagna soup with cheesy topping, tomatoes, romaine salad, peaches and garlic bread.