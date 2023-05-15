METAMORA — The Metamora branch of the Illinois Prairie District Public Library will soon undergo major renovations, with work set to kick off next month, library officials said.

In a statement, Illinois Prairie District Public Library said the work comes as the next phase of its multi-year capital improvement plan. Construction at the library branch, 208 E. Partridge Street in Metamora, is expected to continue through the end of the year.

This work follows the opening of a renovated facility in Roanoke in 2020 and construction of a new facility in Germantown Hills in 2016.

“We are very excited about the changes in Metamora,” said Library Director Dawn Smith. “It has always been part of the long-term plan to improve Metamora once we completed the work in Roanoke. That roadmap was laid out back before the new building opened in Germantown Hills.”

A reopening date, expected in early 2024, will be set closer to the project's completion, the library said.

Immediate effects

The library will close for three weeks starting June 17, officials said. A temporary location will open on July 10 at 900 W. Mount Vernon St. in Mount Vernon Plaza, across the parking lot from Goodfield State Bank.

Library officials said patrons could get or renew library cards, search the online catalog, place holds and check out or return materials at the temporary location. Public computers and the library’s print and copy services will also be available.

Some of the books currently located at the Metamora branch are being redistributed to other library branches within the IPDPL system. Titles that are available from other regional libraries through inter-library loan will be put into storage during the renovation. Shelf browsing at the temporary location will be limited to new releases and acquisitions only.

Programming normally scheduled at the Metamora branch will be relocated to other branches in the district or to off-site locations. Children’s programs, including Baby Bookworms and Story Time, will meet at Black Partridge Park in one of the picnic shelters as weather allows.

IPDPL will also be working with community partners to expand programming into various locations throughout Metamora, the library said.

What is coming

Plans for the renovated facility include:

the addition of separate study rooms that can be combined to create a small meeting room;

a dedicated makerspace;

improved accessibility for people with disabilities access at the main entrance;

separate areas for Adult and Youth Services;

a Young Adult/Teen “hangout” space;

the addition of dedicated children’s computers with educational games and programs installed.

Smith said patrons characterized these items as most important to them in responses to a strategic planning survey conducted last year.

"The addition of the study rooms will improve how patrons use the library," she said in a statement. "Right now, we don’t have anywhere in Metamora where student study groups can meet privately or someone with a laptop can work remotely and not have other people walking around and behind them. The makerspace will provide a dedicated area our patrons can use to create.

"We will be able to expand our programming to include more adult creative learning opportunities and provide a space for our kids’ craft programs."

Anyone with questions regarding the renovation can visit any IPDPL branch for more information or call the library directly at 309-921-5074. The library will post updates in its weekly email newsletter and on their Facebook and Instagram accounts as the project progresses.

About Illinois Prairie District Public Library Formed in July 1950

Covers 256 square miles

Encompasses eight townships: Cazenovia, Clayton, Linn, Metamora, Partridge, Spring Bay and Worth

Operates branch libraries in Benson, Germantown Hills, Metamora, Roanoke, Spring Bay and Washburn