A longtime Metamora High School teacher is being honored by the Woodford County Farm Bureau Foundation.
Steve Kiesewetter has been named the 2023 recipient of the foundation’s Agriculture Education Teacher Grant. He has been teaching agriculture education for 21 years.
“I have lived in Woodford County my entire life and been devoted to the promotion of agriculture through participation in 4-H, FFA, teaching, and coaching,” he said in a written statement. “I grew up on a small family farm and learned the value of hard work and dedication required to promote agriculture. I have developed a sense of responsibility to inspire the next generation of agriculturists to lead agriculture into the future.”
The grant program was established to help support and retain agriculture education teachers in the classroom. It is part of an effort to encourage active, involved agriculture education teachers and FFA advisers in schools.