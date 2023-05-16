Having a cat at home can have a great positive impact on our health and well-being.
Handsome young FELIX is not quite a year old. This little tabby boy is a calm kitten who is content to lounge around and watch the world. He also welcomes gentle affection and attention. He will be a wonderful and loving companion for some lucky person or family. Felix is neutered, micro-chipped and current on all his shots.
MAC is a stunningly handsome 3-year-old English Setter. He is friendly with everyone and very sweet-natured. He goes happily in and out of his kennel for outside breaks, then comes nicely back in to get his biscuit! Mac is neutered, micro-chipped and current on all his shots.