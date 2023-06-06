LACON — For more information, call The A.R.K., 477 State Route 26, Lacon, at 309-246-4275, or email arkanimalshelter@yahoo.com.
THE A.R.K. PETS OF THE WEEK
Meet the A.R.K. Pets of the Week 🐾
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dan and Mary Jane (Stephens) Steffen of El Paso will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary later this month. They were married June 30, 196…
Get to know Eureka High School senior Sophia Kaufman in this profile by classmate Greta Myers.
The Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke's recent activities included a unique craft project and the year's first Spring Bus Trip.
Two relays and two individuals came back with medals for Eureka High School from Saturday's boys Class 1A state track and field championships.
Get to know Eureka High School senior Jack Harmon in this profile by classmate Evan Wilson.