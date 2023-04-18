GUS is a handsome young boy who is quiet and laid-back. He is friendly and sweet, and loves to just hang out in nice comfy places. He did test positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), so that means he should be an only kitty or in a home with other FIV kitties. It doesn’t impact his quality of life, so this boy should be a loving companion for many years to come. And because he is just a little harder to place, his adoption fee is only $25! Gus is neutered, micro-chipped and current on all his shots.