Poor ROSIE arrived at The A.R.K. with eight kittens and was unfortunately already pregnant with her second litter of seven kittens. She is now done raising kittens and is ready for a new, healthy life! She raised her kittens in a foster home where she was socialized with other cats, small dogs, and became house-trained. She is very sweet, loving, and tender, and is now spayed, micro-chipped and current on all her shots.