EUREKA — The Master Gardeners are offering a talk Monday, May 8, about partner plants.
Gretchen Strauch of the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will speak at 6 p.m. May 8 at the Eureka Public Library, covering science-based information about choosing which plants to place next to each other and how to grow gardens to be their best.
Register for the free program before 4 p.m May 5 at the adult circulation at the library, at 202 S. Main St. in Eureka, or by calling 309-467-2922 ext. 1.