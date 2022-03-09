 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Joseph "Joe" Charles Kupferschmid

Joseph "Joe" Charles Kupferschmid

Joseph "Joe" Charles Kupferschmid went to sing with the heavenly angels on March 5, 2022 at the age of 75. His battle with Parkinson's in recent years showed his courage in facing life's challenges with a smile, never losing that gleam in his eyes. Despite the progressive disease taking a toll on his body, he never lost hope and stayed strong until the end. He passed peacefully into glory, surrounded by his wife and children.

Joe was born on January 3, 1947 to Charles and Norma Jean Kupferschmid of Roanoke, IL. Joe met Nancy, the love of his life, in high school at Roanoke Benson. They were married in 1967. They spent several years traveling together, enjoying life and building friendships that would last a lifetime. Joe began his career in 1966 at State Farm Insurance while acquiring his bachelor's degree at Illinois State University. Joe and Nancy happily started a family in Carlock, Illinois. Although Illinois was always home, following 40 years of leadership at State Farm, Joe and Nancy retired to Punta Gorda//Port Charlotte, Florida to spend more time in the sunshine.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Zimmerman) Kupferschmid and his two children: Janel (Vinod) Bommaiah; Tustin, California and Tyler (Michelle) Kupferschmid; Normal, Illinois. Joe loved his children and grandchildren with all of his heart. His passion for fishing, golfing, singing, grilling, and laughing will be remembered by all who knew him. His unwavering support, faithful encouragement, and sacrificial love has forever shaped his family: grandkids: Clara, Nikhil, Neela, Eliza, Henry, and Neev are his legacy. Joe is also survived by his mother; four brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and a brother-in-law.

A small family service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Joe's life in Central Illinois later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Tidewell Hospice or the Parkinson's Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ray Nohl

Ray Nohl

ROANOKE—Ray Alan Nohl, 68, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at his home in Roanoke, IL after encountering a…

Michael Stoller

Michael Stoller

ROANOKE-Michael Edward Stoller, 38, of Bayfield, CO, formerly of Roanoke, IL, passed peacefully from this life at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, February…

Judith Miller

Judith Miller

CONGERVILLE-Judith Ann Miller, 81, of Congerville, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

Virginia Hoekstra

Virginia Hoekstra

EUREKA-Virginia “Ginger” Hoekstra, 69, of Eureka, IL passed away at 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at her residence.

James Byrd

James Byrd

EUREKA-James T. “Jim” Byrd Jr., 85, of Eureka, formerly of Roanoke, passed away on February 16, 2022, at his residence.

William Romersberger

William Romersberger

EUREKA-William H. "Bill" Romersberger, Jr., 85, of Eureka, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Apostolic Christian H…

Mildred Reeb

Mildred Reeb

EUREKA-Mildred B. Reeb, 97, Eureka, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. She had been a resident …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News