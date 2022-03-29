 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jean G. Alberti

June 14, 1931 - March 25, 2022

METAMORA — Jean G. Alberti, 90, of Metamora, Illinois passed away at 1:50 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Snyder Village Health Center with her son and daughter by her side.

She was born on June 14, 1931, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Merle Grob and Charlotte Higdon. She married William J. Alberti on June 10, 1950, in Peoria, Illinois. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, mother and father.

Surviving are her son, David Alberti of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; daughter, Susan (Bruce) Portscheller of East Peoria, Illinois; two grandsons: Bryan (Laura) Alberti of Clemmons, North Carolina and Patrick (Randi) Vaughan of Germantown Hills, Illinois; one granddaughter, Jamie (Tim) Reeder of Richardson, Texas; three great-grandsons: Landyn and Weston Alberti and Ty Jackson Vaughan; and one great-granddaughter, Alivia Vaughan. While Jean was a dedicated homemaker and stay-at-home mom for most of her adult years, she worked at Gardner Grade School as the school secretary and volunteered for many school carnivals and theatrical productions. She was active with her children and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother. Having a natural talent for art, Jean enjoyed painting portraits and landscapes in oil, and even entered juried competitions from time to time. Jean was known for her enthusiastic sense of humor. She never met a stranger and was always quick to share her infectious laugh, making everyone around her feel happy and loved. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and friend. While her family misses her terribly, they rejoice she is at peace with our Lord.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Snyder Village Community Center on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with a private family burial following at Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora. The Rev. Danira Parra will officiate. Jean's life was blessed with the love of her sweet Westie, Brody, and many other pets throughout her life.

If you'd like to make a donation in Jean's memory, please donate to your local animal shelter or TAPS www.tapsshelter.org.

Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.remmertfuneralhome.com

