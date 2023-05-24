Four Eureka High School graduating seniors were awarded the District 140 Congerville-Eureka-Goodfield Education Association (CEGEA) Scholarship.

The association held a community trivia night last winter to fund the scholarships, which are given to students who show outstanding academic performance, community involvement and leadership.

The four seniors who were awarded the scholarships this year are Carly Bridgewater, Ellie Cahill, Kammie Edwards, and Elle Hoffman. The CEGEA would like to share the students' comments about winning, in their own words.

Carly Bridgewater: Thank you for this scholarship. This was an amazing opportunity and I am more than honored to put it to use towards not only my education but towards the education of those I will one day teach. Again, thank you for this scholarship, it will definitely be put to good use.

Ellie Cahill: Thank you for selecting me as a recipient of a 2023 CEGEA scholarship. I am thankful that our district and community have the kind of relationship that allows them to work together in a cooperative effort to provide financial assistance for outgoing seniors. This money will be helpful as I enter Illinois Wesleyan University in the fall. I will forever be proud to be a part of the Eureka community. Again, thank you.

Kammie Edwards: It is an honor to have been chosen for one of the 2023 CEGEA scholarships. This money will help me start my journey to becoming an anesthesiologist. I cannot wait to start at the University of Missouri in the fall and will greatly miss the District 140 community. Thank you to everyone who has supported and cheered me on over the past five years. I cannot thank the district enough for the countless opportunities provided and the continuous support given to me. I am very excited to go out into the world and leave a positive impact and I would not be able to do so without the generous scholarships and support from people like the District 140 employees. Thank you again!

Elle Hoffman: Thank you for all you have done for me and my peers. You have brought us up from when we were tiny kindergartners and have shaped us into the amazing people we are today. Thanks to you, we are prepared to graduate and go into the world to do great things. I am so grateful to be a recipient of the District 140 CEGEA Scholarship. It means a lot to me, especially coming from this amazing community. I will forever be grateful to have been raised in the District 140 school district. This scholarship will help me continue my education at my dream school, the University of Iowa. I couldn’t have gotten here without the amazing staff of District 140.