Ice cream truck to roam Eureka streets

EUREKA – Remember the summertime thrill of hearing the tinkling tune of an ice cream truck winding through your neighborhood? That melody will return to local streets this spring, thanks to one local entrepreneur.

Ashley Stark – owner of the new Sweet Girl Treats food truck – will offer packaged, frozen novelty treats; hand-scooped ice cream; and “extreme milkshakes” chock-full of goodies like candy bars, her own homemade cupcakes and various other decadent toppings.

Like the visions of sugar-plums dancing in the heads of the children in the well-known poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” confections seemingly have been on Stark’s mind for a long time.

“I’ve always had the dream of owning an ice cream truck,” said the Peoria native who moved to Eureka about 18 months ago.

See the full story on newsstands in the March 10 issue of the Woodford County Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0