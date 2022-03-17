 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Howard Moser

EUREKA — Howard Moser, 78, of Lincolnshire, IL, formerly of Eureka, IL, passed away on March 11, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on October 12, 1943, in Peoria, IL, to Aaron B. and Caroline Kaupp Moser. He married Imelda Acebedo.

Howard is survived by his wife Imelda of Lincolnshire. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Fr. Ryan Mattingly will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Roanoke, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church in Eureka.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.

