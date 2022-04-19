March 18, 1944 - April 2, 2022

METAMORA — Frederick C. Vogel, 78, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Roanoke, IL, was unexpectedly called to meet his Savior as a result of an auto accident on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in St. Louis, MO.

He was born on March 18, 1944, in Washington, IL, to Louis H. and Freida (Krueger) Vogel. He married Paula Evans Meador on July 3, 1965, in Eureka, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his three sons: Steve (Janelle) Vogel of Henry, IL, Keith (Jonnita) Vogel of Fairbury, IL, Ken (Dawn) Vogel of Kingwood, TX; 11 grandchildren: Cory (Kaitlyn) Vogel, Chantel (Kameron) Hege, Cameron (fiance Claire) Vogel, Graham Schlosser, Trevin Yarger, Brentin Yarger, Tyler Vogel, Kylie Vogel, Danielle Vogel, Garrett (Meghan) Vogel, Andrew Vogel; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Louis Vogel and Martin (Marsha) Vogel, both of Roanoke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Ruth Vogel, and Marian Krueger; and one sister-in-law, Patricia Vogel.

Fred worked for Caterpillar in Peoria for 30-years while also actively farming with his older brothers. He served on the Roanoke Farmers Association board of directors from 1993 - 2012 and was the board President from 2006 - 2012.

Fred loved being outdoors. His favorite activities were farming, fishing, hunting, canoeing, spending time with his family, and playing cards. He treasured his many trips over the years with Paula and spending winters with her in Arizona. He looked forward to playing bocce ball and shuffleboard with their Arizona friends and attending Mountain View Church in Apache Junction, AZ. Fred loved to read old westerns, world history, and trivia books, and watch British sitcoms and mysteries in the evenings with Paula. He was a loving husband and a pillar to his family. He was a role model for many people and a devoted man of God. Fred will be missed for his wit, wisdom, laughter, and spiritual leadership. His lasting legacy is his deep faith in God.

His funeral will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke, where he was an active member for his entire life.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, with Rev. Bruce Scarbeary officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church on Monday. Burial will be in the old Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Seminary by mailing donations to 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis, MO 63105 or by visiting https://www.csl.edu/support/ Please note "In memory of Fred Vogel" on your donation. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.