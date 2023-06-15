EUREKA — The Eureka Business Association's annual Fourth of July parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Line-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church parking lot, located at 700 W. Cruger Ave.

This year's parade will have a longer route to improve safety, with an additional section covering West Burton and West Maple streets.

Participants are expected to register prior to the parade and bring a complete participant information form to the parade.

The form can be found at eurekabusiness.net/events and on the EBA Facebook page.

Call 309-633-7834 for more information.

