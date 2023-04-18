Eureka Community Unit School District 140 raised $63,107.84 during this year's Fight for Life campaign to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The school district hosted a number of events, including a volleyball tournament, three-on-three basketball tournament, a quarter auction hosted by Susan Bressner, a barn dance for kindergarten through fifth graders and a guardian of their choice and more.

Each district school hosts its own activities to support the mission of St. Jude, organizers said.