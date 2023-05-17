A recording of the Eureka Public Library's presentation on the history of the Robert Moody family will be available on the library's YouTube channel later this month.

Starting at 1 p.m. May 24, patrons will be able to view the video of the Feb. 16 presentation to learn about the Moody family, who made their home in Eureka during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Robert Moody, the son of a slave and a free woman, was born in Tennessee before the Civil War and had a fascinating life journey, the library said.