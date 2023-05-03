EUREKA — Eureka Public Library is hosting an AARP Smart Driver program.

The class will be held from noon to 4 p.m. May 25 and 26 at the library, 202 S. Main St. in Eureka. The fee to participate is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members, payable by cash or check.

The two-day Smart Driver program is designed for drivers aged 50 and up and focuses on refreshing participants’ knowledge of local driving laws and regulations, as well as introducing new laws and other changes to the driving experience over the past decade.

The class also includes information related to the effects of medications, drugs and alcohol on the ability to drive safely and recommendations for exercises to help maintain the agility, mobility and strength required to drive safely.

Participants who complete the two-day course may be entitled to a discount on their auto liability insurance.

Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up before 4 p.m. May 23 at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext. 1.