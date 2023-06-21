EUREKA — More than two decades after beginning her library career at Eureka Public Library, director Ann Reeves is set to retire at the end of June.

The library's board of trustees will host a retirement open house for Reeves from 4-6:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, in the library’s outdoor pavilion. All community members are invited to attend to wish Reeves well and enjoy refreshments.

Reeves started working part-time in interlibrary loans at Eureka Public Library in 1998. She then worked as the circulation supervisor at Eureka College’s Melick Library. While at Melick, she began to work on her Master of Library and Information Science degree at Dominican University. In May 2007, Reeves returned to Eureka Public Library, where she worked on program coordination, interlibrary loans, marketing, and cataloging. She became the assistant director after earning her MLIS degree in December 2008 and was later named library director in December 2014.

Among the changes during Reeves' tenure was the addition of an accessible elevator in 2017. In just six months, Reeves organized and completed an Elevate Reading campaign that raised over $80,000 to partly finance the installation of an elevator. This allowed full accessibility to the downstairs children’s library by residents and visitors unable to go up and down stairs.

Reeves said she would look back fondly on her time at the library.

"For more than eight years I have had the distinct privilege of serving as the director of the Eureka Public Library," she said. "It has been a joy to work in such an outstanding community, to watch your families grow, and to support quality opportunities for lifelong learning and enjoyment.

"The Board of Directors, library staff, Friends of the Library, and volunteers all play such a huge role in the success of the library, and their dedication to the library is irreplaceable."

