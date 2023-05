This month’s meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group at Eureka Public Library is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the library, 202 S. Main St.

The topic for the May meeting is pet memories or animal stories. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. No registration is required.

For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.