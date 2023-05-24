Join the Eureka Public Library for this year’s Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at the library, 202 S. Main.
Stop by and enjoy live music from Freight Train Mike, tasty treats, games, face painting, prizes, and more. This is a free program on the library lawn and in the outdoor pavilion open to all ages and no registration is required. Feel free to bring a lawn chair for a comfy place to sit and enjoy the evening. In the event of rain, the event will be held on Tuesday, June 6.
This year’s party is sponsored by the AC Home of Eureka. For more information, visit the library website at eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.