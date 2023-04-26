EUREKA — The Eureka Public Library is taking part in the world’s largest digital book club, the Big Library Read.

From May 3-17, Eureka library cardholders will be able to read Grace M. Cho’s memoir “Tastes Like War,” joining thousands around the world.

Library cardholders can read the ebook and listen to the audiobook for free without a wait with the Libby app or by visiting alliance.overdrive.com/alliance-eureka/content.

Local readers also join the global discussion of the book online at biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion.

Cho’s memoir is the 30th selection for the Big Library Read program and is available in more than 22,000 libraries around the world, including about 90% of public libraries in North America.

“Tastes Like War” is a National Book Award Finalist that tells the story of Cho’s life as the daughter of a white American merchant marine and a Korean bar hostess he met abroad. She discusses xenophobia, culture, identity and mental health, among other themes.

For more information, contact Gennifer King of the Eureka Public Library at 309-467-2922 or eurekaplstaff@gmail.com.