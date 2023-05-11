EUREKA — The Eureka Public Library is hosting Makerspace May all month, welcoming children and families of all ages in to create.
Makerspace May will feature puzzles, card making, paper art, drawing, coloring and building with blocks, Legos bricks and K’nex rods and connectors.
New supplies will be added each week to the children’s library space. For more information, visit the library at 202 S. Main St., go online to eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.
