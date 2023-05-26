Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tony Bowman

By Peter Elzanati

Some people look on the bright side of life. Tony Bowman is the bright side of life. “It’s an experience.” Tony first said this to himself in the jungles of Costa Rica during a downpour. While his peers were disappointed by the rain, Tony was just happy to experience the Costa Rican jungles.

This trip in the summer of 2022 was led by one of his biggest influences, Mrs. Monk. “Tony is up for trying new things and getting outside of his comfort zone. He has a great personality that I will miss next year!” Mrs. Monk said.

Tony is planning on attending Illinois State University after he graduates from high school and is looking to study Biology. Tony mentioned another one of his high school Biology teachers, Mr. O’Hanlon, as one of his biggest influences.

“Tony brings a light-heartedness to my classes that I really appreciate. He is an awesome kid, and it's made my year to have him in my classes. He's really one of the sharpest people I know; he learns things quickly, and he is always willing to put his mind to work on a problem,” Mr. O’Hanlon said.

Tony is hoping to continue his musical career in college as well, and he is looking forward to joining a local choir or barbershop quartet on campus. Tony is a very talented musician, and he shows his proficiency in the band as well.

Tony joined the Marching Hornets his senior year as a first-year percussionist. He marched the bass drum throughout the fall marching season. “Joining the marching band as a senior was one of the best things I did during my high school years. I will forever hold my experience at the marching band finals at ISU close,” Tony said.

Mr. Stalter, the band director at Eureka, took notice of Tony’s hard work and dedication towards marching band. “His contribution to the Drumline this fall was crucial; we would not have been able to achieve what we did if he wasn't here,” Mr. Stalter said.

Along with contributing to the band’s success at ISU State Championships, Tony had the opportunity to sing with some of the top singers in the state. Tony said, “All-District Jazz and Choir was an amazing experience. The singers there are top tier, and everyone has an amazing sound.” Tony earned a spot in Vocal All-District Jazz and All-District Choir this year as a baritone.

Tony has been in Scholastic Bowl for all four years of high school. “Scholastic Bowl consists of some of the best memories during my high school career,” Tony said. “It was an amazing experience. I grew closer to so many people and learned so many things.”

Tony was mostly online for his sophomore year, however his experience in clubs and extracurriculars has changed him as a student, a musician and a friend to many. “I noticed a change in myself coming back to school after being online for a full year. I joined clubs, made friends, and did more than I ever did before. I have become much more outgoing and confident in myself since.”