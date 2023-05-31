Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sophia Kaufman

By: Greta Myers

A smiling face is a beautiful face, and a smiling heart is a happy heart. Sophia Kaufman wants to inspire others by showing a smiling face and a happy heart towards others.

One of Sophia’s teachers, Mr. Matt O’Hanlon, acknowledged how she is as a person. “If there is one person at Eureka High School that I can always count on to share her joy, it's Sophia. She is always kind, cheerful and uplifting. If you are having a bad day, talk to Sophia for a few minutes and I promise you that your day will be better for it,” Mr. O’Hanlon said. Sophia isn’t just a light in the classroom, but also on the track.

Running has always been a big part of Sophia’s life. Sophia has been involved in track and field for the past six years. “Running is a stress releaser, and it helps me keep to myself. I use (running) as a coping mechanism. I run at home and on the track and this will be the thing I miss about high school the most,” Sophia said.

Track and field is not the only activity that influences Sophia Kaufman as a person. Being a cheerleader for six years has affected how she wants to be an example for others. Sophia said, “Being the cheerleader that I wanted to be for little girls is really fun for me. I wanted to be an example for (those) little girls.”

Her kindness and warm heart isn’t just shown through her school activities but also through her work. Sophia is a part of the Student To Career Program at EHS and works at Faire Coffee in the mornings before going to school in the afternoon. One of the EHS counselors, Ms. Erin Blucker, commented on what it is like to see Sophia working in action. “She is always ready to help with anything and serve where she is needed. It's also been a joy to see Sophie on my occasional early morning coffee run to Faire Coffee. Her bright smile and kindness make those lattes even sweeter,” Ms. Blucker said.

Sophia wants to continue showing her love and helping others in the future. Sophia plans to be an Esthetician after high school. When asked why she chose this field, Sophia said, “I always struggled with unhealthy skin when I was younger, so I wanted to be someone that can help kids that were just like me. When I went there, I fell in love with the practice because it just fit my personality really well.”

Sophia always has her smile on when walking the halls of high school and will continue to have that smile and happy heart in the future.