Slater Wilcox

By: Morgan Linder

Hardworking. Energetic. Humble. These are the attributes that make Spencer Wilcox, also known as “Slater,” a great student and athlete at Eureka High School.

A daily reminder to “Put God first because without him we are nothing” has brought Spencer to success in many fields of his life. An outstanding student and athlete, Slater has stepped up to the plate of hard work and dedication.

Stepping up on the mound through high school has taught Slater many life lessons. Slater has been a varsity baseball player most of his high school career with regards to COVID taking his freshman season away. His favorite memory in baseball was when “My brother and I played together my sophomore year. The team ended up in the Sectional Championship that year, and doing it with my brother made it a whole new experience.” Through his hard work, many off-season workouts and practices, Slater has thrown no-hitter games and reached 90 mph when pitching during the summer going into his senior year. Slater's athletic accomplishments don’t end on the field, though.

Slater has played basketball all four years of high school and said, “I have been playing with the guys on the team since sixth grade, and I'm really going to miss playing with them since they don't play baseball and it's my last season with them. One big advantage that our basketball team has, is that we have been playing together for so long that we have developed team chemistry.” While Slater shows dedication to athletics, he also pushes himself academically.

In the classroom, Slater has worked hard and has made an amazing impression on the teachers and students that he came in contact with. “Slater is one of the kindest and most dedicated young men I know. He is always trying to be the best he can be and stays humble while doing so. His smile is contagious and he is a fun person to be around. I look forward to seeing what he does both in sports and academics,” Mrs. Allison Ferguson said.

When asked who his role model is, Slater said his mom. With a smile on his face, Slater said, “She’s the one who’s always believed in me and motivates me to be the best player I can be. When I got injured a year ago and got a strain in my shoulder, she was the one who got me through the injury. If it wasn't for my mom, I wouldn’t be as good of a player as I am today.”

Due to all his amazing accomplishments at Eureka High School, Eastern Illinois University noticed Slater’s drive and talent, which is where he is attending next fall to play baseball and major in business. “Thanks to my summer and school baseball coaches, I got to a place that I wanted to be,” Slater said.

Slater will do amazing things throughout college and his life due to his work ethic and faith. He continues to show his astonishing attributes through whatever he is involved in. We are so grateful that Slater has been a part of the EHS community, and it is safe to say that he will leave a legacy that no one will ever forget.