This senior makes an effort to be kind to every person he encounters. Ryan Mangold is a motivated and hardworking student athlete at Eureka High School. His friends would describe him as timid and kind. Hadley Hirstein said, “Ryan is a very calm and soothing friend to have.” Having been academically involved and in baseball all four years of his high school career, he has continuously shown his perseverance to his teachers and peers.

One teacher that has impacted Ryan’s life while being at EHS is Coach Charlton. Mr. Charlton said, “I have really enjoyed having Ryan in both my PE class and Weights and Conditioning class over the past 4 years. I have truly enjoyed watching him develop as a student and athlete. Good luck in all you do Ryan! The best is yet to come!”

Ryan has played baseball all four years of high school. He has made strong friendships and memories through this sport. Ryan’s baseball coach, Mr. Miller shared his thoughts about Ryan. He said, “I really appreciate Ryan's humble demeanor and positive work ethic. As a ball player on the baseball team, he plays the game the right way and is a great example to his teammates. As a student in the classroom and as a class officer, his selflessness and willingness to serve others is greatly exemplified. I am really proud of what Ryan has accomplished as a student athlete at EHS, and I look forward to hearing of his successes in the future.”

When asked what his favorite memory from high school is, Ryan said, “Spending time with all my friends and all the bus rides home when we win games.”

Slater Wilcox, one of Ryan’s closest friends, said, “My favorite memory with Ryan is when he hit a tank this year. Also me and him got on the news together.”

After he graduates high school, Ryan plans to follow in his father’s footsteps. He will either work at Mangold Ford or go into the ICC Mechanical program. Ryan said, “I love working with cars so either option works for me.”

Whether he goes right into the workforce or continues with a program at ICC, Ryan will be steps ahead because of his experience with the CEO program. Ryan participates in the CEO for his morning classes, where he learns about entrepreneurship and what it takes to run a business. Mrs. Bachman said, "Ryan is a quiet kid with a timid spirit. He comes in from CEO every morning with a, 'Have a good day, Krista,'" as he heads to class. I appreciate and look forward to seeing him each morning and then again in the afternoon as he leaves for work.”

This go-with-the-flow senior exudes kindness. He shows grit. And he brightens the day of everyone he encounters.