Renee Hostetler

“You only live once, but if you do it right, once is all you need.” Renee Hostetler has carried this quote with her throughout high school, and she embodies it in all she does. She has been an active member of FFA and even held the role of treasurer her senior year. “Being involved in FFA was definitely the highlight of high school for me. The people involved in FFA are so genuine and kind, and I have made so many friends through it,” Renee said. She learned a lot from her time in FFA, and she especially loved horse judging.

Horse judging is a Career Development Event in FFA where individuals judge horses based on their muscle definition, size and other factors. Mr. Cottrell, the FFA adviser, appreciated Renee’s leadership during horse judging and all of FFA’s events. “Renee is a role model student and has been a great asset to our FFA officer team. She is always put together and organized which is one of the greatest traits of a good leader,” Mr. Cottrell said. The FFA program will miss the irreplaceable qualities that Renee has brought to the table.

After high school, Renee plans to attend Rosedale Bible College, a small Christian college in Ohio. She will attend for a year to study the Bible and then will transfer to Bradley University where she plans to go into education. “I want to be an elementary teacher because I have always loved kids. I also love how teachers have such a big impact on the students' lives,” Renee said. She has done a lot of babysitting over the past few years, and she has so much fun with the kids.

Renee felt led to study at Rosedale because the most important part of her life is her faith. “I grew up in a Christian home, and my entire family and relatives are Christians. My parents especially have always taught me the importance of having a relationship with Jesus. I will continue to keep my relationship with Jesus for the rest of my life,” Renee said. She is thankful to be surrounded by people who help her walk with Christ.

Besides teaching her the importance of having a positive relationship with Jesus, her dad also taught her to be the best person she can be. “I am absolutely convinced I have the best dad in the world. He has always been willing to do things with me and my siblings ever since we were little. He has taught me to be hardworking, generous, and kind and I am so grateful that I have such an amazing family,” Renee said.

Renee has always given her best to make the most of the life she has. She lives for Christ and that is evident in and outside of school. There is no doubt that she will leave a mark on her future endeavors just as she has at Eureka High School.