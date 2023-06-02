Peter Elzanati

“Start your own Renaissance,” even in a change of scenery. Peter Elzanati has used this mindset as a reminder to always be himself. “My freshman year was my first year at Eureka High School, and I’m definitely not the same person I was before,” Peter said.

Through trial and error, Peter found devoted friends, succeeded in the classroom, and discovered new passions. Peter has seen himself grow in numerous ways during his time at EHS. He has become more mature as well as established what his true values are, and in return, he has become someone he is proud to be.

The staff at EHS have acted as mentors to Peter and have inspired him to become a “talk less and listen more” type of person. In response to this confidante relationship with staff members, Peter said, “I will most miss the bond that I have with my teachers.” EHS has not only gifted Peter with memorable teachers, but he has found comfort in the reliable friendships he has gained over the past four years.

In addition to the faculty, Peter’s outgoing personality has attracted true friendships that have encouraged and influenced his personal growth. “I have tried to find the people that are closest to who I really am and have accepted me the most,” Peter said. These admirable connections Peter has made are ongoing and have lasted despite those friends no longer remaining in close proximity to the high school. Peter found these friendships through his participation in marching band over the past four years.

“Marching Band has been a gateway for me to discover what I am passionate about — which is music,” Peter said. Peter has been playing piano for 11 years and currently plays the baritone saxophone in Marching Band.

“Peter is an energetic musician who experiences a lot of joy when he makes music. He brings a unique personality and dynamic to the Band, and his bandmates love having him around, so much so that the Band seems like home to Peter. He loves to have fun and has a witty sense of humor, and I have really enjoyed seeing and hearing Peter’s progress during these four years,” Band Director Todd Stalter said. Music has acted as a creative outlet for Peter and has given him an opportunity to break out of his comfort zone.

When asked what he is most proud of throughout his high school career, Peter said, “I am most proud of how far I’ve come.” Despite the anxiety of being a new student as a freshman, Peter has never allowed his fear to limit his enthusiasm when encountering new situations. The love for music that Marching Band and Choir ignited in Peter, is the inspiration for pursuing music in his future education.

“Peter has a serious yet jovial sense of humor when learning a song,” Choir teacher Mr. Walker said. The experiences and memories Peter has created at EHS will follow him throughout his lifetime. He will also be leaving his mark on the EHS atmosphere. “The Peter Elzanati experience will always be memorable,” math teacher Mr. Glass said.