Maddy Graham

Maddy Graham has been a light in many people’s lives: She is honest, motivated and helpful. She has kept herself busy in many activities here at Eureka High School. She has been involved in volleyball, softball, Student Council, Best Buddies, and she is a Senior Class Officer. She has done very well outside and inside of school.

Maddy has been an academic super star in school. She has also been a teacher’s assistant for Mrs. Rokey who works in the Assistant Principal’s office. Mrs. Rokey said, “There are so many things I appreciate about Maddy! She’s motivated and works hard at whatever she does. She’s always willing to lend a helping hand whether in the office, on Student Council or with Best Buddies among many other things. She’s a great example for her peers at EHS, and I have no doubt she has a successful future ahead of her!” This once again reassures her kindness, and willingness to help others on a daily basis.

Maddy has made many great memories in school and with friends. Maddy was asked what she will miss most about school, and she said, “I will probably miss my friendships because when I moved here I was unsure that I was going to make many friends, but I definitely have. It’s also just a really great community that's all together and acts as one. So I'll probably miss seeing everyone come together over small things.” Maddy moved into the community her freshman year, and fit right in. The school extracurriculars she has done in her four years of high school are not the only ones she has been active in.

Maddy has been involved in volleyball since she was a freshman. She has made many great friendships through the program. Maddy has also been involved in softball for four years. She has made many memories, but there is one very memorable moment. “My favorite memory is probably going to see (alum) Hannah Martin play vs. Heartland for her college, Rock Valley, because she was one of the role models of the team when I was just playing, and it was really good to see what she's been achieving while she's been graduated," Maddy said.

Maddy plans on attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is planning to major in nursing and minor in Spanish. She said, “I’ve always had a drive to help people and I'm always willing to put others first. Most importantly I’m following in my grandma’s footsteps of being a nurse. Sadly, I never got to meet her, but I feel that she led me to this choice. On the other hand, I love Spanish and learning about their cultures. Plus, it will be helpful in my work environment.” This is a great tribute to have. She may have not been able to meet her grandmother, but she always knows that she is watching over Maddy and is helping her make great decisions.

This decision hits her very close to home. Mrs. Monk thinks that she will be very successful in this career. Mrs. Monk said, “I love that Maddy is always willing to share her ideas and try new things in student council or as a class officer! I know that I can count on her to be honest and to get things done! She is going to make a phenomenal member of the medical community! She has intelligence and kindness — both attributes will take her far!”

Maddy has done amazing things, so many attributes she has will make her very successful in the future. She was very active in sports and in clubs. Maddy will be greatly missed once she has graduated.