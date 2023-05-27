Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kaitlyn McElyea

By McKinley Zobrist

Anyone blessed to have Kaitlyn McElyea in their life can attest to her wonderful spirit. From her creativity and her fun-loving personality to her determination and caring heart, Kaitlyn has paved her own way and made a positive mark on Eureka High School.

Kaitlyn’s high school career has been brightened by Game Club, Film Club and Eureka Live. She has enjoyed learning more about filming and streaming Eureka High School events, such as basketball games and assemblies.

Additionally, Kaitlyn’s kind heart shines through one of her greatest passions: Best Buddies. “It helped me grow closer with a lot of the kids here who do need extra help. … I can relate to them, and it's nice to help them. It's nice to feel that feeling, that I can help them,” Kaitlyn said.

From classrooms to the cafeteria, Kaitlyn’s positive spirit follows her into her classes. “Kait has been hanging out in my classroom since freshman year. She is smart, friendly, funny, and caring. As a member of Game Club Kait always welcomed others and made everyone feel like part of the group. She will be missed!” said Kaitlyn’s teacher and club adviser, Mrs. Ferguson.

Outside of the classroom, Kaitlyn’s spirit shines in her memory. “My sophomore year we were at lunch and my friend threw an apple at me and it landed in my chili and it went all over me and my sweatshirt and the wall and it broke my Chromebook.” Instead of being angry about the beaned Chromebook, Kaitlyn laughed at the memory.

Not only is Kaitlyn caring and enthusiastic, but she is also incredibly determined. She missed more than half of her fourth grade year because she was in and out of the hospital. Diagnosed with optic neuritis and transverse myelitis, she began to go blind and paralyzed. While this experience may bring others down, Kaitlyn took this hardship and pushed through. Throughout her fourth and fifth grade years, she was in a wheelchair, transitioning to a walker and eventually learned how to walk again. Kait said, “It’s taught me that I am strong, and I can overcome a lot of things.”

This determination not only applies medically, but also to Kaitlyn’s confidence. When asked about her biggest change since freshman year, she said, “(I have learned) how to not let people walk all over me. I've just grown more; sometimes it's still hard, but most of the time, it’s easier to do it.”

Her determination will prove helpful as she works towards her goals. After graduation, she plans to work for a year before attending ICC to study Graphic Design. Her hard work, enthusiasm and kindness ensure that her four years at Eureka High School have left many positive marks and will continue to leave positive impacts wherever life takes her.