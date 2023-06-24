Kaitlyn McCunn: an athlete, leader, and person who genuinely cares about others. Kaitlyn was very involved during her four years of high school and definitely left an impact on both students and teachers alike. Her talent and mindset on her high school journey helped her succeed in many more ways than just one.

While Kaitlyn was involved in multiple sports and extracurricular activities, the one she declared as her favorite and the most impactful to her was volleyball. She was a member of the team all four years of high school, and she loved every minute of being with her friends and teammates. Kaitlyn thanked the upperclassmen from when she was a freshman because they helped form a very impactful community. “The seniors when I was a freshman set a pathway for who I could be to the freshman; to help shape them,” Kaitlyn said.

It has already been decided that Kaitlyn is very athletic because of her volleyball skills, but her years on the cheer team also showed this. She again attributed the enjoyment to her freshman year. “I was the only freshman on the competition team and because of Jill and Christa, I just kept growing,” Kaitlyn said. Jill and Christa, her coaches, helped her improve upon herself to become the cheerleader she is today.

One of Kaitlyn’s teachers, Mrs. Geirnaeirt, the physical education teacher, commented on her many years of knowing Kaitlyn. “I have truly enjoyed having Katie as a student in my class and especially as my TA for Weights this year. She has kept me sane with one of the wildest classes that I have ever had and is also our awesome in house DJ. Every once in a while her McCunn filter falls off (just like her older sister Maddie's did : ), and I enjoy laughing at whatever comes out of her mouth next. She is an expert at sarcasm and isn't afraid to say what she thinks, which I also enjoy and respect. I will miss Katie a lot next year and know she will do amazing in her future endeavors,” Mrs. Geirnaeirt said. Kaitlyn has been close with Mrs. G, as the students call her, since her older sister also had her as a teacher.

In the future, Kaitlyn plans to attend Illinois Central College to major in Applied Science. While this wasn’t her original plan, she feels very strongly that it is the correct path for her now. She plans to become a dental hygienist.

Another huge factor in Kaitlyn’s life is her brother, Justin. He has Down syndrome so Kaitlyn has gotten to spend a lot of time with him, from HOI Down Syndrome Association events to just hanging out at home. Her brother has also helped her form another bond with another special teacher, Mrs. Wertz. “She was the special ed teacher and worked a lot with Justin, and it just carried over to me. She’s just been someone I can always look at; just a friendly face to look to,” Kaitlyn said.

Mrs. Wertz then shared her experiences with Kaitlyn, even though she never had her as a student. “Katie has been a fun gal ever since I first met her years ago. She always has a smile, can joke around and be silly, and she really is so kind and patient with the younger ones and others who need it. I have loved watching her cheer these last few years. That girl can flip like no other. KT's laugh is vivacious and makes everyone smile. She is a hard worker who is sure to be successful in whatever she chooses to do with her life. Next year, I sure will miss seeing her sparkling eyes, infectious smile, and happy outlook on life,” Mrs. Wertz said.

Kaitlyn really left her mark here at EHS. She was involved in different activities that helped make her time here all the more enjoyable. Kaitlyn will go on to continue making an impact on those around, especially those in need.