“Jake is someone who has my highest respect. He embodies the ideals of hard work, responsibility and selflessness. Although he is ultra-successful in both academics and athletics, Jacob is always gracious and humble. He does not allow his outstanding achievements to change him. Most of all, Jacob is a good person. He cares about the people around him and he brings out the best in everyone he encounters. I'm grateful for Jake.” This is what Mr. Matt O’Hanlon had to say about about one of his outstanding students: Jacob Morin.

Throughout Jake’s high school career, he has stayed busy participating in football, basketball, track, National Honor Society and class officers. “Being involved at EHS has helped me build many friendships and make many memories. Participating in school sports has helped me grow as a person by teaching me many life lessons and helping me build my character,” Jake said.

While he has stayed busy athletically, he has managed to remain a 3.8 GPA and received academic all state. Jake is excited to become an electrician and is planning on starting his work at Masters Bros in Bloomington. “One of the big influences in my decision in becoming an electrician was the college and career fair day. Also the availability of the job is very high, so I would be able to get a job wherever I want to settle at,” Jake said.

Jake is not only humble in the classroom but on the field as well. This year Jake set new school records during his senior football season. Despite getting 1,841 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and a 66.84 completion percent, you never found him showing off to others. Head Coach of the football team, Jason Bachman said, “Jake Morin will go down in the history of Eureka Football as one of its most prolific passers, setting numerous all time records. Jake's leadership on and off the field was outstanding, he is a coachable, hard working and dedicated player. He always looked to make others around him better, in my years of coaching him I never saw him blame, complain or defend. He was the model of what a good leader should be. He will be greatly missed in our program.”

Jake has grown into a natural leader and mentor to the students at Eureka High School. He remains humble through his numerous successes and he will continue to be successful as he starts his future.