Jack Harmon

Few people have as diverse a skill set as Jack Harmon. This jack of all trades has found multiple ways to explore his interests throughout his high school career.

Since a young age, Jack has been a performer. He has been involved in over 20 plays and musicals through Nitsch Theatre Arts, Peoria Players Theatre, Corn Stock Theatre and Peoria Area Performing Arts (PAPAS). Out of all of these experiences, Jack’s favorite was his most recent production, “Holiday Inn.” “The cast and the people involved with the production made it my favorite,” Jack said about the Irvin Berlin musical.

Jack’s performing career hasn’t been limited to traditional productions, though. For four years, Jack was a member of Vocal Velocity and Soundwave, PAPAS’ junior and senior high show choirs.

With these groups, Jack traveled as close as El Paso, Illinois and as far as Nashville, Tennessee.

That trip to Nashville was the most memorable for Jack. He said, “Show Choir Nationals was in Nashville, Tennessee. Performing at the Grand Ole Opery was very cool. I loved spending time with my friends, as well.”

Jack has also been a member of EHS’s e-sports team. He played for the Valorant team for three years and found the most enjoyment in spending time with his friends. Jack said, “E-sports has a great community. Just hanging out with the homies has been fantastic.”

His e-sports coach and teacher, Mrs. Ferguson, had a big impact on Jack during his time at EHS. Jack has looked up to Mrs. Ferguson, admiring her compassion for her students and learning how to be more patient. Mrs. Ferguson said, “I have very much enjoyed having Jack as a student. He is smart, kind, funny, and caring. Jack works hard and always has a great attitude. As an e-sports player, he is calm and great to play with on a team. I wish he would have taken my classes earlier in his high school career,” she said.

As far as his future plans go, Jack is planning on turning his lifelong interest in cars into a career. Movies like Cars and influences like his dad and F1 driver Michael Schumacher drove Jack to learn about racing. He is planning to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology to study mechanical engineering. “The dream is to graduate and work for an F1 team,” Jack said.

Jack’s wide background and skills will be sure to assist him wherever he goes.