Gabriel Gerber

People that know Gabriel Gerber would describe him as a driven, kind-hearted and humble. He is well-known for being friendly toward everyone he meets. Gabriel’s faith in God has led him to success in both academics and athletics. This faith is certain to aid him in his journey after high school.

Once he graduates, Gabe is planning on attending Bradley University and is seeking a degree in Civil Engineering. Gabe’s amicable nature and desire to help others is reflected in his career choice, one that is centered around serving others. On top of this, Civil Engineering is a physically demanding job that requires wit and intelligence, in which both Gabe excels. “There seemed to be a good variety to the work, not just sitting at a desk all day, and a lot of math and physics were used, both subjects that I enjoy,” Gabe said.

Gabe has found enjoyment in running cross country and track during his time at EHS. His dedication to glorifying God is not only shown in his academics but also in his athletic career. Through four years of hard work, Gabe has become an exceptional long distance runner and leader among both running teams.

Alongside this, his time with these teams has led him to making many memories with his teammates. “I've made a lot of good friends from running track and cross country, and it's taught me dedication and how to work hard at something even when it gets difficult,” Gabe said. His coaches have also left a mark on him. “Coach Tom and Coach O’Hanlon were a good encouragement to me and pushed me to run the best that I can,” Gabe said.

Mr. O’Hanlon has had Gabe both as a runner and a student. Their shared faith and love for running has led them both to bond and form a relationship. “The day Gabriel Gerber walked into Eureka High School, it became a better place. He is smart, hardworking and motivated for sure. Even more importantly, Gabriel is just an exemplary person. Throughout his time in my classroom and in cross country, I have observed his constant positive contributions and the way he boosts people around him with encouragement and a worthy example. At the root of his identity is his faith in God, and Gabe is always willing to share his light with other people. It's been a privilege to work with him,” Mr. O'Hanlon said.

Along with Mr. O’Hanlon, Mrs. Monk also formed a connection with Gabriel. His leadership as well as his work ethic stood out to her. “Gabe is one of the most genuinely kind students with whom I have had the pleasure of working. He works hard and pays close attention to detail. His intelligence and respect for others will serve him well as he heads to Bradley,” Mrs. Monk said.

Gabriel’s considerate personality along with his drive has been instilled by his dad. The lessons his dad taught him have helped him at EHS and are sure to help him with his future plans. “He has taught me many things, but one specific thing is to be disciplined with my time and how to use it wisely. I've learned from him to be intentional about how I spend my time and to put it to good use,” Gabe said.

Overall, Gabe’s faith in God has led to his success in school as well as his character. His relationship with Christ is instrumental in his personality and has formed the Gabe we all know and love. “I want to glorify God in all that I do. This means doing the best that I can in school, in sports, and in life in general. Because of this I seek to work hard and bring Him glory by doing my best in everything,” Gabe said.