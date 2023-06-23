When you see Ellie Schmidgall walking down the halls, probably the first thing to grab your attention are her go-go boots, her unique outfits or her classic wire earbuds. In the words of her art teacher Mr. Wells, “She is her own person, unique, confident and unafraid.”

Ellie prides herself in her love of fashion, and her passion is evident through her sense of style. She vividly remembers fifth grade being the spark of her admiration towards clothing. Thrifting has always been a favorite hobby of Ellie’s; she tends to gravitate toward pieces that others fail to appreciate. “I love the idea of taking something that everyone says “pass” on and make it into something that everybody wants,” Ellie said. In her free time, Ellie also enjoys collaging with magazine images while she listens to music.

Music has always been an important factor in Ellie’s life. “I love music because I have no idea what I would do without it,” Ellie said. Whether she is playing bass in her room, walking through the hallways during passing periods with her earbuds plugged in or attending a Cousin Eddie concert, Ellie always finds a way to bond with someone over music. “I especially love going to live music. When there’s someone you can just tell wants to dance, it’s so much fun to be the one to bring them out to dance,” Ellie said. Through music she finds comfort, a creative outlet and way to bond with others. On top of that though, music has also given Ellie confidence.

Ellie, as well as fellow students and faculty, have watched her grow more confident throughout the past four years of high school. “I have seen Ellie remarkably grow in confidence, courage, and comfortability in her own skin over the years,” Ms. Blucker said.

To Ellie, confidence is more than simply ‘faking it till you make it.’ It’s about respecting yourself. Ellie said, “If you love something, you should be confident in it, and your confidence will attract others around you.” She firmly believes in the quote, “You should do things even if you're scared to, because life is too short.”

Whether that fear is layering clothing in a unique way, asking a stranger to dance or wearing shoes with a six-inch heel, regardless of the obstacle, Ellie has become a young woman that is not afraid to seize the day.