What brings you happiness? This may seem like a loaded question to most people, but for Elisabeth Anderson, this question isn’t so difficult. “Nature is where I get 99 percent of my dopamine. People are such a big part of my life and what makes me happy, but nature is the other part of that,” Elisabeth said. No matter what stressors are thrown her way, Elisabeth can always find peace and clarity in the forest.

Driven by her desire to be truly happy, Elisabeth Anderson works hard to spread positivity and generosity to the people around her. During school hours, you may most often find her making sporadic conversation and uplifting the crowd, either visiting fellow high school students or teachers.

One teacher in particular noted her positive energy. Mr. O’Hanlon said, "Elisabeth is an amazing kid and I have so many good things to say about her. Elisabeth has positive energy, an awesome sense of humor, and she is known for her one-of-a-kind laughter. I really enjoy her personality because she is sincere, intelligent, and easy to talk to."

Elisabeth can be quite boisterous at times, making her peers laugh while making simple conversation. Talking to other people and learning about their lives plays a significant role in understanding that everyone is unique. One term Elisabeth lives by is “Sonder,” this is defined as the realization that everyone has a life as complex as your own. Going through life with this mindset has been a reminder to Elisabeth that everyone is going through struggles, and she hopes she can be a person to shed light on their possibly dark day.

However, Elisabeth hasn’t always been this way. Freshman year for her was a personality building year. “I was figuring out who I am and what my values are as a person,” Elisabeth said. Like many other students, Elisabeth has grown the past four years. As she has progressed, she has discovered the person she wants to be after school. Planning to go to a community college, obtain a degree in business and start her own small business, Elisabeth plans to take the world by storm.

Her business teacher, Mrs. Ferguson, said, “I like to call Elisabeth ‘Miss Business’ as she has taken all but one of the offered business courses here at EHS. Liz is a kind, humorous and intelligent young lady with infinite amounts of potential. Her work and dedication in the CEO program as well as Accounting show her passion for business. I cannot wait to see her tote bags and her success!” Fulfilling her goal of becoming a successful ‘business woman’ is just another way for Elisabeth to make her life more enjoyable in the future.

Elisabeth enjoys this Ralph Waldo Emerson quote: “I become a transparent eyeball; I am nothing; I see all; the currents of the Universal Being circulate through me.” While Elisabeth finds a large portion of her joy through people, she is able to learn more about herself surrounded by nature.“When I’m passionate about something, I’m going to put myself into a situation where I can succeed,” Elisabeth said.

Success, nature and people all contribute to Elisabeth Anderson's desire for true happiness.